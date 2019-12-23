Offering a ravishing visual treat to fans right at the start of the week is The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor whose latest hot and sexy pictures left the Internet bewitched. If poetry or Sarojini Naidu’s ‘An Indian Love Song’ had a face, it would look like Sonam in her latest gorgeous pictures, hands down.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the pictures featuring her in a white Indian-wear with delicate red and green floral embroidery and a plunging neckline. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy ethnic earrings, a matching choker, neckpiece and a ring, Sonam completed her look with a dab of luscious red tint on her lips to amp the hotness quotient.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.