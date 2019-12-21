Sparkling this weekend in Riyadh while attending Saudi Arabia’s emerging EDM music festival, The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor painted MDL Beast Festival red with her hotness. Slaying like the true fashionista that she is, Sonam made fans jaws drop in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a plethora of pictures from the event, featuring her in a monochromic ensemble with a dab of luscious red amping her hotness quotient. The post was captioned, “(Music) makes history at @mdlbeast (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 🎶 makes history at @mdlbeast A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 20, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

Leaving the words “glamorous” and “diva” as understatements to describe them, we surely need to look up with better adjectives for sister duo Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, especially after their current LA vacation. Seen turning up the heat while they discover LA, Sonam and Rhea lay a set of goals ranging from sister goals, travelling and perfect picture partner goals. The viral pictures are enough to set fans craving for a similar getaway and we don’t blame them.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.