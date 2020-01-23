Sneaking into our social media feeds like a breathtaking vision in white, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor broke the Internet this Thursday with her sartorial elegance. Making the mercury soar, Sonam’s hot pictures from the photoshoot look no less than “treasures concealed” and fans jaws dropped to the floor in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam flooded the latest pictures featuring her in a ravishing white gown with full-sleeves and a crisp buttoned collar. Held together at the waist with a rope-like belt, Sonam accessorised the gown with a gold neckpiece and a pair of golden danglers. Holding a multi-coloured shawl in hand, Sonam struck sultry poses for the camera. Wearing a nude pink lip tint, Sonam’s smokey-eyed look is sure to set fans’ hearts fluttering. Posing before white-stoned sculptures, Sonam captioned the pictures as, “Made up of poetry, art and style! (sic)” and “A wild forest, with temples and treasures concealed. (sic)”

Check out Sonam’s latest hot pictures from the photoshoot here:

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.