The wait is over and well treated as Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor finally dropped her first look from Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. Starring alongside South sensation Dulquer Salman, Sonam will be seen playing Indian cricket team’s lucky mascot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the look in a motion poster where she can be seen donning a blue Kanjiveram saree with golden border and accessorised with heavy gold jewellery. She teamed the look with a pair of white running shoes and held a cricket bat in one hand while in the other she held a helmet from the kit. Standing in the backdrop of a huge pink lotus that sparked out roses, wickets, hearts and bats, Sonam captioned the poster as, “Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms (sic).”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is a film based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. The story is about a girl who is considered lucky for the Indian cricket team. It has Sonam playing the role of an advertising professional who is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki meets the team as part of her work only to become a lucky charm for the players. Turns out that she was born at the moment when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Earlier, the makers were eyeing to release it during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.