Creating enough hype around her Twitter chat with the users and finally addressing their questions on Friday related to the Pride month, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star Sonam Kapoor set the Internet on fire as she revealed her look for the day. Seen slaying in an Anamika Khanna ensemble, the diva looked ravishing and all the details, from her on point yellow makeup to the multi-coloured braid styled like a unicorn’s horn, caught the fancy of the fashion police.

In the pictures that she later shared on her Instagram handle, Sonam can be seen donning a technicolour jacket and similar print knee-length pants. Paired with black boots, Sonam looked extraordinary as she sported bright yellow eye makeup like no one else could and completed her look with a pair of silver oxidised earrings belonging to her mother, Sunita Kapoor. The pictures were captioned, “Dreaming in Technicolour #pride#loveislove#instalove#lovewins” (sic), “I’ve got a secret smile and I use it only for you!” (sic) and “Forget glass slippers, this princess wears boots.” (sic) Before heading out for the chat session, Sonam uploaded a post with a picture featuring her name’s first initial in rainbow colours. The caption read, “Guys I’ll be going live on my twitter today at 7.00 pm for a FUN and Relevant Q&A with @parmeshs @luv_polly and @anjalilama00 #SeeUsHearUs #pride #PrideMonth @ELLEINDIA @TwitterIndia @Twitter” (sic) and needless to say, fans had started pouring in their love and queries right on time.

Check out Sonam’s post during Pride month here:

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)