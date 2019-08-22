The most awaited trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman‘s upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, has kept fans reeling on anxiety ever since the diva dropped the news through a motion poster on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam posted another motion poster on Thursday and this time it revealed the “shubh muhurat” of the trailer launch.

While the caption of the poster on Wednesday red, “Ye lucky nahi, khud luck hai! Bringing you India’s lucky charm, shubh ghadi dekhte hi! — This is not lucky but luck itself is here! All will be revealed tomorrow! Get ready to meet India’s lucky charm! (sic)”, the poster dropped on Thursday carried the caption, “The time is set for the big reveal of India’s lucky charm! I’m feeling lucky, are you? (sic)” and revealed that the trailer will be out at 12 noon.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is a film based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. The story is about a girl who is considered lucky for the Indian cricket team. It has Sonam playing the role of an advertising professional who is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki meets the team as part of her work only to become a lucky charm for the players. Turns out that she was born at the moment when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Earlier, the makers were eyeing to release it during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.