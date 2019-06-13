Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new photo of herself on social media. It’s not just another photo of the actor looking gorgeous in her designer outfits and perfect makeup. But, a cute one from her childhood. Sonam is seen posing on the upper birth of a train as a kid. The actor posted the photo on Instagram recalling the times when she used to take a train on family trips. The caption on Sonam’s post reads, “There’s something very unique about train journeys. 🚂 From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes – our very own version of a family road trip. #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #RoadTrip” (sic)

Sonam is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor hosted her birthday party a few days back in Mumbai inviting who’s who from the film industry. The photos from her birthday bash took over social media and Sonam looked extremely happy in all of them. A few photos also showed her lost in the moment with her husband. See these:

At her birthday party, Sonam first wore a black outfit and then changed into a basic white shirt and a sparkly silver skirt. She added a layer of diamond necklaces to her look and applied red lipstick. Sonam looked fabulous.

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled The Zoya Factor based on a book of the same name. The film features Dulquer Salmaan opposite her in the lead.