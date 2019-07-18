It is no secret that the Kapoor sisters are self-styled fashionistas more often than not and while they now have their own clothing label, Rheson, named after their initials, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor seem to have been slaying the sartorial game since childhood. Standing tall to our claim is Sonam’s recent post on Twitter where she beautifully nails the saree challenge.

In the post that The Zoya Factor star tweeted, a before and after comparison was made which immediately set the fans swooning. While in one picture little Sonam can be seen donning a multicoloured, decently drapped saree, sporting half-clutched mid-parted hair, in the other picture Sonam was dressed in a lilac saree and seen in the same hairstyle. Both the pictures drew instant thumbs up from the fashion police and we are not surprised. Sonam captioned the picture, “#SareeTwitter before and after (sic)” and punctuated it with a smiley.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)