The mid-week blues have started settling in and giving fans an adorable nostalgia down the memory lane is The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor who posted a highly cute picture of herself being a lucky charm to sister Rhea Kapoor since then and this Thursday. Depicting a frame typical to all sisters ever, Sonam and Rhea’s twinning picture will surely make you hunt for a similar one in your childhood album.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the picture where the sister duo can be seen twinning in all red nightsuit pair and similar high ponytails. The picture was captioned, “Being a lucky charm in red even as a kid! #ThrowbackThursday #TheZoyaFactor @rheakapoor (sic).”

The highly-awaited trailer of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, is finally out and fans minds are blown. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy after he pulled off his t-shirt and flaunted his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.