Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a new still from her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Sonam also wrote a heartfelt birthday wish on her post for her co-star Dulquer Salmaan. The Malayalam superstar is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and Sonam decided to make it extra special for his fans by revealing a new still from the Abhishek Sharma-directorial.

The still shows both the stars caught in a happy moment. Sonam looks pretty wearing an off-shoulder black sheer top while Dulquer, too, cut a striking picture in his suave look. The caption on Sonam’s post reads, “Many many happy returns of the day @dqsalmaan! They say the number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to you! Hope you have a great year ahead!” (sic)

Dulquer thanked Sonam for her lovely birthday wish while commenting on her post. He wrote, “#LuckyMe for all the luck coming my way 🙂 But someone once said, ‘Luck Is What Happens When Preparation Meets Opportunity!’ Can’t wait to see what this year has in store for the both of us! #ThankYouZoyaSolanki” (sic)

The Zoya Factor is a film based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. The story is about a girl who is considered lucky for the Indian cricket team. Earlier, the makers were eyeing to release it during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens in September this year. The first look poster of The Zoya Factor is already out and the audience is waiting for its trailer and other promos. What do you think about Sonam and Dulquer’s pairing on-screen?