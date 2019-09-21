The Internet is flooded with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities for diva Kareena Kapoor Khan yet the post by Sonam Kapoor demands all eyeballs for the hot and sexy picture of that went with her wish for her “veere”. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam treated fans to a digital respite this Saturday with her pool picture featuring Kareena and our day is already made.

The shared picture is from the sets of their last movie together, Veere Di Wedding, where the two fashionistas bonded over things dearest to them – acting and styling. The picture was captioned, “Happiest Birthday my Veere! You’re fabulous, brilliant and absolutely crazy. Truly no one like you. Have a mad year. Love love you #KareenaKapoorKhan @therealkarishmanKapoor (sic).”

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 39th birthday at Pataudi Palace with hubby Saif Ali Khan and other family members. The pictures and videos from Bebo’s intimate birthday bash have been shared by her sister Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. A stunning Kareena is seen cutting her birthday cakes in the pictures and also sealing the moment with a kiss to Saif. All the pictures and videos from the celebration speak volume of the amazing chemistry Saif and Kareena share and also the bonding between the family members.

On the professional front, Kareena is one of the celebrity judges on the reality show, Dance India Dance, along with rapper Raftaar and choreographer Tushar. She is gearing up for the release of Good News that also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, it is slated to hit the screens on December 27. In an interview earlier, Kareena had said, “I’m sure people are going to love it. It’s got a different concept and it’s releasing during the holiday period. It will be a laugh riot,” she said.

As for Sonam, her rom-com, The Zoya Factor, directed by Abhishek Sharma and starring Dulquer Salmaan opposite her, hit the cinema screens on Friday and it’s day 1 box office collection is still awaited. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.