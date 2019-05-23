The team of The Zoya Factor has announced a new release date. The film features Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 5 but the release date has been shifted to September 20 to avoid the clash with the upcoming ICC World Cup tournament. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios.

After the producers announced the news, Sonam took to social media and revealed a new poster of the film that features her and Dulquer posing inside a stadium. The stars are further twinning in denim jackets while looking into each other’s eyes. Sonam captioned her Instagram post as “We’re back after the strategic timeout. Catch ‘The Zoya Factor’ in cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)

The official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)

The Zoya Factor is based on author Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. It has Sonam playing the role of an advertising professional who is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki meets the team as part of her work only to become a lucky charm for the players. Turns out that she was born at the moment when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Sonam, who was last seen on-screen Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is currently busy with her promotional duties as the face of an international jewellery brand. The actor is representing Chopard at the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival 2019.