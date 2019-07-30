Their romance has been the talk of the town ever since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja came out with the news of their marriage in the open and it continues to give couple goals even after a year of their betrothal. Never shying from PDA, the lovebirds have set fans gushing with every appearance they made in the public or put out a mushy post and Sonam’s latest birthday wish for Anand instantly set the Internet swooning once more.

Sharing a series of unseen pictures which even Anand had no clue about, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!” @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal (sic).” While the post collected over 3 lakh likes and is still going strong, it was Anand’s comment on it that amped the mushy levels. “Why don’t I have any of these pictures!?! … You’re the best, literally the best. Everyday w you is like a birthday. #EverydayPhenomenal Love you toooooo much. (sic)”

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja love traveling and their Instagram posts say it all. The couple recently went for a vacation to Japan and post that, the spend one of their weekends in Paris with Anand’s brother Anant Ahuja.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma. (sic)”