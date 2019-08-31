The fans are waiting on the edge to see the whirlwind romance unfold between Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor but currently, the diva seems to be spinning her own love story with the fashion police. Drenched deep in the promotional stints of the upcoming rom-com, Sonam is slaying the sartorial game and how!

Taking to her Instagram handle, the star has been documenting a digital proof of all the times she has strung the right cords with her ensembles and not once has it been a disappointment. Setting the Internet ablaze this weekend is her Indian look which nailed her elegance best. Donning a beige crape suit with red roses embroidery highlighting the party-look, Sonam accessorised the dress with a potli, finger rings, a pair of small green earrings and golden juttis, all of which complimented her sparkling rosy make-up.

Check out Sonam’s latest looks here:

The highly-awaited trailer of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, is finally out and fans minds are blown. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation.

The Zoya Factor is a film based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. It also features Angad Bedi. Initially, the movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.