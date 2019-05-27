If there is one love story that sets fans gushing with their old school romance, it has to be the one preached by the example set by Sonam Kapoor and beau Anand Ahuja. Hence, when The Zoya Factor star spills out pieces of advice to amp your love game, fans can’t help but take note.

Brushing away peoples Monday blues, Sonam treated everyone to her latest chocolatey look from an Indian wedding that she’s attending in London and while one can only sigh at her effortless beauty, her captions dripping with romance were all the boast one needed to make it through a sultry day. In the shared pictures, Sonam can be seen donning a white Emilia Wickstead dress with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves with slits high enough to reveal her black gloves covered hands that held a Dior handbag as she flaunted her black matte heels and similar coloured hair accessory. Teasing fans to different poses, Sonam’s captions “There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment” (sic) and “Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it. Nicholas Sparks” (sic) set all oozing with romance.

Check Sonam’s posts here:

On the professional front, Sonam, who was last seen on-screen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, was recently busy with her promotional duties as the face of an international jewellery brand. The actor was representing Chopard at the recently concluded Cannes International Film Festival 2019. Meanwhile, she is gearing for her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, which is based on author Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. It has Sonam playing the role of an advertising professional who is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki meets the team as part of her work, only to become a lucky charm for the players. Turns out that she was born at the moment when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.