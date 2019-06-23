They are at it again! Bollywood’s favourite lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja know no chills when it comes to expressing their emotions for each other publically and never the one to shy from doing it innumerable times, the duo set fans craving for a similar bond this Sunday. Raising couple goals to a higher tangent, the duo marked an end to their much-talked-about Tokyo trip with a highly mushy post and if Sonam’s caption was any less love-dripping, Anand’s comment on it left the Internet drenched in romance.

Sharing a picture of twinning in monochromes with her husband, Sonam was seen posing with Anand in the middle of a Tokyo lane and as the two cuddled affectionately for the lens, the Zoya Factor star gushed in the caption, ““I ask myself every day… How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world.”

@anandahuja Anand and I didn’t get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one. And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love” (sic) and in less than half an hour the post had garnered close to 50k likes and is still going strong. Known to be always at his cheesy best, Anand commented, “Cutie pie you are @sonamkapoor .. You deserve the world, and more” (sic) and punctuated it with lovey-dovey emojis.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.