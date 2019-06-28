Trust Bollywood’s ultimate glam girl Sonam Kapoor to strike you with a pleasant sartorial surprise at every new outing and this time it’s her pictures from a magazine shoot which have created a rage like never before. Back from her dreamy romantic getaway in Japan with hubby Anand Ahuja, Sonam is slaying at work with re-energised enthusiasm which is evident in all the sneak-peeks that she gives fans through her social media handle.

Donning a knee-length black dress, paired with a cream over-coat and teamed with pointed black footwear, Sonam looked every bit ravishing as her beautiful sleek tresses flew about her face in a sensuous manner. The post was captioned on her Instagram handle as, “Searching for Serendipity” (sic) and while she continues her quest, fans surely have had their day made with one look at her picture.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)