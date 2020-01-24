Making fashion police’ jaws drop in awe with her ravishing sartorial elegance, Bollywood’s ace fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned up in a saree-tuxedo at Jean Paul Gautier’s final couture show. While the Internet was set up in flames with the slew of pictures that flooded the Internet later, Sonam herself turned emotional as the designer was the who dressed her for her first red carpet look at Cannes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the pictures featuring her in the regal black saree-tuxedo teamed with an off-white overcoat. Accessoring her look with a heavy ivory neckpiece, Sonam wore a pair of pearl earrings and metallic finger rings. Keeping her makeup nude with smokey-eyes, Sonam completed the look with a tiny black bindi and fans were left drooling. The pictures were captioned, “Dear @jpgaultierofficial your show was magnificent and thank you for having me for the last one. From dressing me for my first big red carpet and to this was such a brilliant moment. I wouldn’t have missed it for the world (sic),” “For the incredible @jpgaultierofficial and his Couture show last night (sic),” “सारी Tuxedo by the amazing @jpgaultierofficial (sic)” and “Last night was emotional. I witnessed the master Jean Paul Gautier’s final couture show. He dressed me for my first major International Red carpet in Cannes and will forever hold a special place in my heart. Fifty years of incredible craftsmanship and Haute Couture (sic).”

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.