As summer sizzles and almost chars people with its unforgiving heat waves, it seems like The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor is to be blamed for the rising mercury levels. Sharing her latest throwback picture featuring her “summer madness,” fans can’t help but ogle as she sets fashion goals for the sweltering weather.

In the shared picture, Sonam can be seen donning a white one-shoulder sleeves dress sporting ivory-coloured work. Accessorising her look with funky pearl earrings, a white hairband and similar coloured Japanese fan, Sonam can be seen flaunting her million dollar smile in the garden sun, shielding her eyes by a pair of round black sunglasses and henna standing out on her palms. The picture was captioned, “Feeling fan-tastic #Throwback #SummerMadness” (sic) and broke the Internet garnering close to 2 lakh likes in four hours.

Feeling fan-tastic 💁‍♀ #Throwback #SummerMadness A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 29, 2019 at 11:28pm PDT

On the professional front, Sonam, who was last seen on-screen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, was recently busy with her promotional duties as the face of an international jewellery brand. The actor was representing Chopard at the recently concluded Cannes International Film Festival 2019.

Meanwhile, she is gearing for her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, which is based on author Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. It has Sonam playing the role of an advertising professional who is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki meets the team as part of her work, only to become a lucky charm for the players. Turns out that she was born at the moment when India lifted its first World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.