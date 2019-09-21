In an unexpected turn of events, the much-hyped Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer, The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt’s much-awaited movie, Prassthanam, were beaten hollow by a debutant and Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. As per Box Office India, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which also stars debutant Sahher Bambba, collected around Rs 1.1-1.2 crore, while Sonam’s rom-com earned the lowest among the three, a mere Rs 65-70 lakhs and Sanjay’s political drama managed Rs 75-80 lakhs.

However, in the Kerala circuit, The Zoya Factor recorded a massive Rs 7 lakhs to the total collection. While all three releases on this Friday belonged to a different genre, Prassthanam was a remake of a 2010 Telugu film.

`Take a look at the Day One NBOC of #PalPalDilKePaas pic.twitter.com/90NT1CDqiQ — Box Office India (@boxofficeindia) September 21, 2019

Take a look at the Day One NBOC of #TheZoyaFactor pic.twitter.com/5uiHBuy8mm — Box Office India (@boxofficeindia) September 21, 2019

Presented by veteran actor Dharmendra, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story which was shot extensively in Manali. The film, directed by Sunny Deol, was bankrolled by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd.

In a recent interview with the Box Office India, Karan revealed about working under the “taskmaster” director-father Sunny Deol. Karan shared, “Yes, he needed to be a taskmaster because he is also the director of the film. Once you come on the big screen. you cannot change your performance. It is out there for the world to see and he knows that. It was important for him to get everything right from the scratch rather than wait for it. He understood us to the point where he knew where to poke us to get the performance he wanted. At that moment, it was quite frustrating but now, looking back at the whole thing, I feel that he knew what he was doing and he helped us to really grow as actors.”