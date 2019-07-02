After Zaira Wasim‘s announcement of leaving the movie business, various celebrities raised their voices in support and against the actor. Now actor Soni Razdan has reacted to the news. Sharing a tweet that slammed Zaira for her decision, Soni said that she wants the 18-year-old actor to realise that her faith and God will never discourage her from pursuing what she wants in life. Alia Bhatt’s mother added that what she does through acting is a noble work and she shouldn’t feel that she’s doing something ‘dreadful’ by engaging herself in that.

Her tweet read, “I just hope she grows up to realise that if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you. And acting and the creative arts are in no way something dreadful or self indulgent. To make people feel, cry, laugh, think & connect is in itself a noble thing to do” (sic)

I just hope she grows up to realise that if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you. And acting and the creative arts are in no way something dreadful or self indulgent. To make people feel, cry, laugh, think & connect is in itself a noble thing to do https://t.co/HpGyHToKxQ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 1, 2019

The veteran actor further went on to say that she wishes Zaira listens to her heart after a few years and returns where she likes to be. She said, “Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so ♥️” (sic)

Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so ♥️ https://t.co/a1DUSDSEQx — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 1, 2019

Earlier, Dangal-director Nitesh Tiwari reacted to Zaira’s decision of exiting Bollywood and said that he was shocked like others when he got to know about the same. Nitesh, who launched the young actor in the film industry with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, maintained that no one has any right to judge her for her choice and if she wants to stay away from films, one should respect her decision.