British-American actor Jiah Khan‘s suicide on June 3, 2013, in Mumbai had created a lot of buzz as her then-boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, was accused in the suicide note. With the case still pending in Special Women’s court, Sooraj opened up about it in a recent interview where he recalled the trauma of court trails, serving notice in a “secluded cell” and even held media for buzzy reporting.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared, “I was put in the Anda cell at the Arthur Road jail which is the most secluded cell. You have no contact with anyone and you don’t even get newspapers. I was completely numb. At that point, nothing mattered. All that I kept thinking was that I lost someone who I loved.”

Jiah’s mother, Rabiya Khan, had moved the Bombay High Court back in October 2013 and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case while alleging that her daughter didn’t commit suicide but had been murdered. Though she was reportedly not part of any hearings, Sooraj said, “I have actually been silent because I respect that family. I respect what the family has been through. But the media has become very irresponsible. They only care about their TRPs There are times when I’m in Court and things have been in my favour and a lot of journalists were there. I asked them, “Will you write this?” They told me they won’t because it’s a positive story and it won’t track. It’s unfair but I also believe in time.”

Jiah Khan was known for her films like Nishabd with Amitabh Bachchan which was her debut film. Later she appeared in films such as Ghajini (2008) and Housefull (2010). Her father left the family when Jiah was just two and never returned.

The actor reportedly committed suicide on June 3, 2013, in Mumbai. She hung herself in her apartment’s ceiling fan. On June 7, 2013, a six-page suicide note was found by her sister where she directly accused actor Suraj Pancholi who she was dating at that point. On August 1, 2016, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) declared the cause of Jiah’s death as ‘suicide by hanging.’ Her mother then hired a British forensic expert who concluded in a report that Jiah’s hanging was staged and the marks on her face and neck indicate that there was more to her death.

In January 2018, Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abatement to suicide (Section 306 as per the Indian Penal Code), in the case of Jiah Khan‘s suicide. The actor was reportedly dating her before she was found hanging in her room at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013. Prior to that, she had been staying at Pancholi’s house for two days and had returned to her apartment the same morning of the suicide. The CBI had revealed that the Mumbai Police, which was earlier probing the case, had seized a three-page note that was written by Khan narrating her “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Pancholi which led her to commit suicide.

On the professional front, Sooraj will be marking his come back in Satellite Shankar, 3 years after his debut in Bollywood with the movie Hero. The film, which is helmed by Irfan Kamal, will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde and marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Megha Akash. A popular name in Tamil and Telugu cinema, the actress had earlier said, “There were a lot of offers in Hindi, but ‘Satellite Shankar’ is just something special. It’s a very different film, and the scale of the film is also so huge.”