Actor Akshay Kumar is once again going all big with action in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. In a new behind-the-scenes footage of the film, the actor is seen performing larger-than-life action while shooting in Thailand. The video seems to be promising high-octane and ‘unadulterated’ action in Sooryavanshi.

Akshay himself shared the video on social media on Monday. He wrote, “From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in ‘Sooryavanshi’ will tell you’ll why it still fires up my core” (sic)

The actor, who’s popularly known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, is seen chasing bikes, blasting cars and performing a daring stunt on a helicopter, in the video. The clip also shows him making a perfect team with Rohit as the filmmaker dons the director’s hat while helming the difficult scene. Sooryavanshi looks like a treat for action lovers on-screen.

The film is the fourth film from the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. It’s the first in the series starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Earlier, Rohit had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh on board his cop films. While Ajay’s Singham franchise is one of the most loved cop dramas in Bollywood, Ranveer’s Simmba created a storm at the Box Office last year in December.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, also shared the video and tweeted, “Behind the scenes of India’s very own cinematic universe. Oh… and trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That’s what happens when Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar get together.” (sic)

Behind the scenes of India’s very own cinematic universe. Oh… and trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That’s what happens when #RohitShetty and @akshaykumar get together. #Sooryavanshi @RanveerOfficial @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/MKdlo9WARL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 1, 2019

Akshay is joined by Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover and Nikitin Dheer in Sooryavanshi. The film went on the floors in Goa and the team is currently shooting in Bangkok. The makers decided to release it as the big Eid entertainer next year, however, after the announcement of Salman Khan’s Inshallah, the release date was shifted. Now, Sooryavanshi hits the screens on March 27 to avoid the Box Office clash with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-film.