Actors Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have come together for Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. The climax of the big cop-film was recently shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city and now, the writer of the film – Farhad Samji has spilled the beans on how the shooting went and what the combination of the three big actors brought on the sets.

In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Farhad revealed that the coming together of Ajay, Ranveer and Akshay brought unprecedented energy on the sets and none of the actors seemed bothered about the lines given to another actor. The writer said all the actors were secured in their space and enjoyed their energies coming together for the scene.

Every lead character in Rohit’s cop-universe has got his signature dialogues. Farhad further revealed that all the three supercops will be seen mouthing their signature dialogues in the big climax scene of the film. This means Ajay’s ‘Aata Maaji Satakli’, Ranveer’s ‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’ and Akshay’s dialogue that will be unveiled before the release of Sooryavanshi – all have been woven into the climax scene by the writer. The writer of successful series like Housefull, Golmaal and Singham among others, Farhad also said the climax was totally designed by Rohit himself and that resulted in electrifying energy on the sets. “Rohit Shetty designed the scene and was completely in charge. There was great energy on the set – it was like three inspectors and one police commissioner (Shetty) on the set,” he said.

The film features Akshay playing the character named Veer Sooryavanshi, who’s an Anti-Terrorism Squad Chief. He teams up with Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Bajirao Singham in his mission to eradicate terrorism from the country. Together, the three celebrated cop-characters fight against the main antagonist, played by Abhimanyu Singh.

Sooryavanshi also features Neena Gupta, Nikitin Dheer and Gulshan Grover in important roles. Katrina Kaif plays the lead opposite Akshay in the film. It’s set for release on March 27 next year.