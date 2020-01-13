Giving fans a sneak-peek into their celebratory mood every day on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a frame with co-star Akshay Kumar and the filmmaker. Dripping with contagious happiness, the picture soon broke the Internet as fans gushed over their favourites.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared the picture featuring the trio posing a candid in the backdrop of the sea. The picture was captioned, “A perfect start to the year ….friends , laughs , smiles , onset ……. the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made …. see u in cinemas March 27 th #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar (sic).”

Katrina is gearing up for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”