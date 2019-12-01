Amping her sartorial game while the others preferred to hang up their boots this Sunday, Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif treated fans to her latest look from We The Women event in Mumbai and the Internet was left ablaze. Looking no less than a vision in white, Katrina’s viral pictures made sure that fans hearts skipped a beat as she flooded the Internet with her sartorial elegance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared the pictures where she can be seen donning a sheer white crop top with dramatic net sleeves. Pairing it with spotless white trousers, Katrina struck breathtaking poses for the camera and captioned the pictures, “आज 4 – We the women (sic).”

View this post on Instagram आज 4 – We the women 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 1, 2019 at 4:36am PST

On the professional front, Katrina is gearing up for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”