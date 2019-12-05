The 6th Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 saw Tinsel Town celebrities putting their best fashion foot-forward and host Sophie Choudry was not to be left behind. The VJ-turned-actor not only left the audience in splits with her witty hosting skills but also left fans drooling as she flooded the Internet with her smoking hot pictures from the gala night.

Donning a sheer white gown with a plunging neckline and a waist-high slit, Sophie’s bold look was enough to set fans’ hearts aflutter. Wearing a simple diamond neckpiece and subtle makeup, Sophie completed the look with a pair of strap heels to let the dress do the talking. Swooning over her own look like all-narcissists ever, Sophie captioned the pictures, “Feelin like a vision in white Your host for @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards last night. (sic)”

Treating her 2 million followers on Instagram, Sophie is constantly seen sharing her smouldering pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app among which her bikini pictures are fans favourite. Sophie, who is blessed with a perfectly toned body is also blessed with flawless beauty and talent. Sophie is a fantastic dancer and singer. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She rose to fame with her music videos titled ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya’, ‘Manjave’, ‘Bad Boy’, ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ among others.

On the professional front, Sophie Choudry was last seen in 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! as Mrs. Dixit. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.