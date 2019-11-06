Indian model-actress Sophie Choudry is back to set fire to our social media feeds this Wednesday and her latest smoking hot pool picture is to be blamed. Seen giving us unapologetic “mid-week motivation” herself, the diva set fans ogling as she added ooze to oomph.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sophie shared the sizzling picture which features her in a blue bikini and shocking-pink shrug as she struck a sultry pose from inside the pool. The picture was captioned, “Apparently this should be called the “Paani mein aag” series #midweekmotivation #poolvibes #islandgirl #beachbabe #bikinibody #fitness #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry (sic).”

Earlier, Sophie had shared another picture from the same photoshoot and captioned it, “Did someone say Monday Blues? #mondaymotivation #waterbaby #poolvibes #islandgirl #mondayblues #fitness #health #naturallight #nofilterneeded #vacaymode #bikinibody #sophstylin #sophiefit #sophiechoudry In @flirtatious_india & @since1988.in (sic).”

Treating her 2 million followers on Instagram, Sophie is constantly seen sharing her smouldering pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app among which her bikini pictures are fans favourite. Sophie, who is blessed with a perfectly toned body is also blessed with flawless beauty and talent. Sophie is a fantastic dancer and singer. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She rose to fame with her music videos titled ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya’, ‘Manjave’, ‘Bad Boy’, ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ among others.

On the professional front, Sophie Choudry was last seen in 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! as Mrs. Dixit.