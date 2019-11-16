The nation has been crushing harder than ever before over Bollywood’s chocolatey boy Aditya Seal who got his big break in the industry with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 before moving on to leave the Internet drooling over his hot looks in the web series, Fittrat. Rumoured to be dating his co-star Anushka Ranjan, Aditya recently made her and his fans go weak in the knees as he shared his smoking hot picture and we don’t blame them!

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya shared the monochromic picture where he can be seen breaking into a killer smile, halfway into a blush. Letting the picture talk for itself, Aditya left the caption empty and was instantly flooded with close to 20k likes in less than half an hour of sharing. Quick to comment, Anushka wrote, “Angel (sic)” and fans couldn’t agree more.

Talking about his latest web series Fittrat, the love triangle story featured Krystal D Souza in a glamorous avatar, Anushka Ranjan played the third angle to the love triangle and sported a spoiled brat avatar while Aditya Seal was the ultimate trophy – cool, calm and suave rich bachelor of the story. Aditya grabbed immense limelight for essaying the role of college topper and rich dad’s spoilt son, Manav Randhawa in Student of the Year 2.

On the professional front, Aditya Seal will next be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani, the shooting of which has been wrapped up in Lucknow. Marking the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the movie also stars Mallika Dua.

Touted to be a female-centric film, Indoo Ki Jawani features Kiara Advani in the titular role of Indoo Gupta, a spunky girl from Ghaziabad who lands into hilarious chaos after using a dating app with left and right swipes. It is being produced by writer Niranjan Iyengar, Emmay Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Ryan Stephen.