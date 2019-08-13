As the industry celebrates superstar Sridevi’s 56th birth anniversary today, the fans of the late actor receive a special gift. The actor is going to be immortalised through a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of Madame Tussauds Singapore. The post also gave glimpses of the statue-in-making.

It is clear from the post that Sridevi’s statue has been designed based on her ‘Hawa Hawai’ look from the film Mr India that is considered as one of the most popular films of her career. One can see the iconic golden crown on the statue’s head in the pictures. Sharing a few images, the handle posted, “Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor. As a tribute to the Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore.” (sic)

Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor ☺ As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevi pic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Sridevi’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor extended his gratitude to Madame Tussauds Singapore and mentioned that his entire family will be present on the day of the launch of the statue. He took to Twitter to write, “@MTsSingapore is honouring @sridevibkapoor and her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I, along my family, will be part of the occasion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month. #SrideviMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG.” (sic)

I am very touched @MTsSingapore is honoring @sridevibkapoor & her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I along my family will be part of the ocassion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month.#SrideviMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Sridevi, who is one of the most loved actors in the industry, died from accidental drowning on February 24, 2018, at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a wedding with the family.