Enjoying the perks of the weekend, Remo D’Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead, collected Rs 3.40 crore on second Saturday. The dance drama grossed a total of Rs 62.18 crore.

Sharing the rising numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#StreetDancer3D witnesses an upward trend on [second] Sat… [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 62.18 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Apart from Varun, Shraddha and the legendary Indian dancer Prabhudeva, Street Dancer 3D also features a lot of dancer-turned-actors in important roles. Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are a part of the film include Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande among others.

The team of the film promoted it well across the country and the holiday-release should have given it a boost. However, the collections largely disappointed considering any film riding on the commercial appeal of Varun is expected to earn better than what Street Dancer 3D has in its initial days at the Box Office. It also faced tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which created a storm from its first day in theatres.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!