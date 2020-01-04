Giving remakes a high octane twist is what Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D seems to be all about what with the revamped Muqabla song and now Illegal Weapon 2.0 highlighting lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s dance face-off. The actors were in Delhi on Saturday to release the song which has now gripped the Internet right at the onset of the weekend.

The song narrates a dance battle between two teams, one which is led by Shraddha and the other by Varun. A remake of a Punjabi song of the same name, Illegal Weapon has been sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty (RnP). The lyrics are credited to Priya Saraiya while the music is of Bollywood’s king of remakes – Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch the full Illegal Weapon 2.0 song here:

The trailer of the movie that saw the light of the day a few weeks earlier features Shraddha Kapoor as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team. The same spirit of rivalry is seen in the teaser of the song ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’ where both the teams are ready for a face-off. The song will be released on January 4.

The film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ has been making a lot of buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas ‘ABCD’ and ‘ABCD 2’. Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.

The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.