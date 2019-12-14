Counting down to its trailer launch on December 18 this year, the makers of Remo D’Souza-directorial, Street Dancer 3D, are dropping new poster looks of the actors and the latest to enter the bandwagon is dancer-actor Prabhu Deva whose Michael Jackson avatar set fans on a frenzy. Dropping the new poster on his social media handle, Prabhu Deva gripped the Internet in escalating excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhu Deva shared the poster which features him in an all-black ensemble -coat, hat et all and standing on the toes of one leg while the other one was suspended up in the air. Flinging his coat back in Michael Jackson’s style, Prabhu Deva posed for the camera. He captioned the poster, “Get ready to be a part of the biggest dance battle! #StreetDancer3D trailer on 18th Dec. (sic)”

Earlier, a source has also revealed that the film will feature a big face-off between India and Pakistan. The source added, “Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams – India and Pakistan – led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front.”

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’sSouza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Led by actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva, actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.