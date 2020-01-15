Counting down to another remake song of Remo D’Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D, lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan put out a teaser of Lagdi Lahore Di. Hyping fans to “get ready to groove”, the stars promised to drop the track on Wednesday.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Shraddha and Varun shared the video featuring them in each other’s arms. While Varun declared Shraddha to be resembling a lady from Lahore, she connected him with a guy from Punjab. The movie revolves around a dance battle where Shraddha Kapoor represents the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team.

The original song, Lahore, was penned, sung and composed by Punjabi sensational singer Guru Randhawa. Giving remakes a high octane twist is what Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D seems to be all about what with the revamped Muqabla song and then Illegal Weapon 2.0 highlighting lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s dance face-off.

The actors were in Delhi last month to release the song which gripped the Internet in its party vibe. A spirit of rivalry is seen in the song ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’ where both the teams are ready for a face-off.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.