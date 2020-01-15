Sizzling up our social media feeds early Wednesday afternoon, the makers of Remo D’Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D, dropped the new remake song, Lagdi Lahore Di, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Grooving sensuously to express their crush, Shraddha, Varun and Nora’s energy is exactly the pump we need this mid-week.

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the song is a remake of the original song, Lahore, which was penned, sung and composed by the Punjabi sensational singer. While the new composition is credited to Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa, the choreography is by Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty (RnP).

The video song opens to Varun fumbling while confessing his crush to Shraddha. Breaking into an effortless dance to better express his feelings, he is joined by Shraddha who, being from the opponent team, is not impressed easily while Nora aids her friend in conveying his romantic emotions. The video ends with Shraddha and Varun kissing.

Watch the full song, Lagdi Lahore Di here:

Giving remakes a high octane twist is what Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D seems to be all about what with the revamped Muqabla song and then Illegal Weapon 2.0 highlighting lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s dance face-off.

Hyping fans to “get ready to groove”, the stars had promised to drop the new track on Wednesday. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Shraddha and Varun had shared the video featuring them in each other’s arms. While Varun declared Shraddha to be resembling a lady from Lahore, she connected him with a guy from Punjab. The movie revolves around a dance battle where Shraddha Kapoor represents the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.