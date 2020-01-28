Actor Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy’s look in Ralph and Russo’s plunging white outfit has attracted a lot of criticism and trolls all over social media. While a section of netizens loved her look, some called her look ‘Too much’. Now, actor Suchitra Krishmnamoorthi took to Instagram to give back to the trolls for criticising PeeCee’s outfit.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”

 
Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll Because …we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow – in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I’m going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you ❤️

Designer Wendell Rodricks, who earlier criticised the Quantico actor’s look has now posted another picture of her with husband Nick Jonas. Giving clarification, he wrote, “It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes.”

 
For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.

The entire Jonas family is rooting for the Jonas Brothers to win at the Grammys as they are nominated for their family single titled Sucker in the Best Duo/ Group Performance category. Priyanka and Nick definitely gave one of the best sightings of the evening and looked absolutely divine together. Nick complimented his wife’s subtle colour pick with his bold and shiny brown suit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao.