Actor Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy’s look in Ralph and Russo’s plunging white outfit has attracted a lot of criticism and trolls all over social media. While a section of netizens loved her look, some called her look ‘Too much’. Now, actor Suchitra Krishmnamoorthi took to Instagram to give back to the trolls for criticising PeeCee’s outfit.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”



Designer Wendell Rodricks, who earlier criticised the Quantico actor’s look has now posted another picture of her with husband Nick Jonas. Giving clarification, he wrote, “It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes.”



The entire Jonas family is rooting for the Jonas Brothers to win at the Grammys as they are nominated for their family single titled Sucker in the Best Duo/ Group Performance category. Priyanka and Nick definitely gave one of the best sightings of the evening and looked absolutely divine together. Nick complimented his wife’s subtle colour pick with his bold and shiny brown suit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao.