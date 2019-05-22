Waking up on her birthday to a plethora of her childhood pictures with best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan surely had a bout of nostalgia as she took a trip down the memory lane or so we would like to believe. Adding to the excitement was Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, who too smeared the Internet with the trio’s throwback pictures and fans are in for a visual treat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Student of The Year 2 star Ananya, shared a childhood picture with the three little divas, standing back to back, holding water guns with serious expressions like ‘Charlies Angels.’ Ananya and Shanaya clearly towered over their tiny best friend, who pointed her gun straight at the camera, standing before a backdrop of Sanjay Kapoor’s monochromic pictures. The post was captioned, “happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback” (sic).

While Shanaya simply wished Suhana through her Instagram story, sharing a picture of the trio huddled together for a selfie which was reposted by Ananya, Maheep uploaded a post wishing Suhana in the most adorable way possible. While the first picture in her post was of Suhana casually dressed, posing sensuously for the camera, the following pictures of her childhood set fans gushing. The post was captioned, “Happppy birthday my love wish you the most magical year ever #BirthdayGirl #WeLoveYouLoads #Sweetest @suhanakhan2 #ShineBrightLittleGirl” (sic).

Suhana aspires to be an actor and is expected to enter Bollywood soon. She made her first appearance on a magazine cover last year, revealing her wishes of stepping into the movie business as an actor in the future. She is already encouraged to act by her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. Despite his strict work schedule, the doting dad often takes out time to motivate his dear daughter, even cheering for her during her on-stage performances in college. SRK posted a picture and shared his ‘proud father’ moment seeing Suhana performing the character of Juliet to the perfection in one of her college plays.

The 19-year-old has also been praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi for her passion towards acting. SRK also revealed how Suhana helped him on the sets when he was shooting for his last release, Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018.

Here’s wishing the diva a bright future ahead!