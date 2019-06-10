Actor Hrithik Roshan‘s sister Sunaina Roshan has taken to social media to address the rumours of her worsening health. The 47-year-old woman took to Twitter and slammed the daily for spreading false news about her health. She revealed in her tweet that she is all hale and hearty and, in fact, partying with friends. A report in Times of India suggested that Sunaina has been kept under critical watch by the doctors due to her psychological condition that allegedly got deteriorated over the past few days.

However, Sunaina took notice of the viral news and made a tweet. She wrote, “Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right.” (sic)

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

Sunaina has reportedly been battling bipolar disorder for some time. She’s also a cancer survivor and was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She wrote about her struggle with the illness in her blog titled Zindagi by Sunaina Roshan. The mother-of-one revealed that she is always on her toes when it comes to keeping a check on her health. Sunaina mentioned in the blog that she carries ‘SOS anti-anxiety mouth dissolving tablets in a handbag’ and makes sure she’s visiting her doctor regularly to find out if there are issues that are capable of making her feel anxious.

The Roshan family has been dealing with tough times of late. Earlier this year, Hrithik and Sunaina’s father Rakesh Roshan had to undergo a surgery for throat cancer. On the work front, Hrithik had to keep postponing the release date of his upcoming film Super 30. The film also got embroiled in a controversy over its director’s credit as Vikas Bahl got accused of sexual harassment under #MeToo and Hrithik announced he wasn’t ready to work with anyone who was slapped with the accusations.