Actor Suniel Shetty has been away from the mainstream cinema for a while but he’s back with a bang. The actor will be seen playing the character of the antagonist in AR Murugadoss‘ Darbar that features Rajinikanth in the lead. Shetty plays a businessman who has an emotional backstory that turns him into a villain. Actor Prateik Babbar plays the role of his son.

The first shoot schedule of the film was wrapped up in Mumbai on May 14 in which Rajinikanth’s scenes with actor Nayanthara and Prateik Babbar were filmed. As per a report in news daily, Shetty’s character will take on Thalaiva’s character of an IPS officer and the film’s second shoot schedule will begin in the next few days in Mumbai itself. Mumbai Mirror also quoted a source close to the development revealing, “The antagonist’s track has an emotional back-story also featuring Rajinikanth, which makes the revenge all the more exciting,” adding that there are going to be many ‘confrontation’ scenes between Rajinikanth and Shetty that will be followed by larger-than-life action on-screen.

With this, Darbar marks Shetty’s return as the villain after a hiatus of 15 years. The actor was last seen in a negative character as Raghavan Datta in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na (2004) which was directed by Farah Khan. He is also gearing up for a few major releases in the South Indian film industry. Anna recently wrapped up the shooting of his Kannada film by Priyadarshan – a multi-lingual period drama titled Marakkar: The Lion of Arabian Sea. His first look from debut Kannada film was released yesterday.

Shetty is playing the character of a wrestler in the film titled Pailwaan that features Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the lead. Speculations are rife that he will soon return with Hera Pheri 3.