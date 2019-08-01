When Sunny Deol‘s dhai kilo ka haath removed the hand pump in Gadar (2001), all Hindi movie-buffs got a moment to cherish all their lives. Now, the actor might just be seen showing the same aggression in a sequel to Gadar if things go as planned. Sunny, in his latest interview with a daily, has revealed that he does not oppose the idea of making Gadar 2 provided there’s a good storyline that can do justice with the stature of the film.

Sunny told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that Gadar is one of the most loved films by the Indian audience and he can’t just ruin people’s experience by announcing the second film in the franchise without any planning. He said that for a film like Gadar, it’s important that there’s an even powerful storyline in place so that people don’t feel cheated. He took the example of Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) that was carried forward as a franchise. However, the audience wasn’t impressed with the next two parts. Sunny said, “That would be beautiful if we can find a subject. There’s a lot of love for the Deols. YPD was an interesting concept but after the first film, we couldn’t get it right.”

The actor then went on to say that the Anil Sharma-directorial is like ‘Star Wars’ for him. “Gadar, for me, is like Star Wars, the whole country has seen it. People see it as an Indo-Pak drama, I see it as a beautiful love story. With a great subject, it could be big,” said Sunny.

The actor, who recently turned politician from Gurdaspur constituency, also talked about one of his most remembered characters – Govind from Damini (1993). Sunny talked about Damini’s popularity as a strong film. He said that he won’t like to take forward Damini as a franchise but would love to work to take his character forward. Sunny played the role of a lawyer in the film who helps a rape victim get justice. The actor said, “Not the film, I’d like to take the character forward. I don’t drink or smoke so Govind evolved as Rajji (director Rajkumar Santoshi) and I went along. He can be brought back, like Ajay Mehra in Ghayal: Once Again, if we can nail a story.”