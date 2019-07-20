Actor Sunny Leone is aware that her kid Asher is being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan these days. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi with her three kids – Asher, Noah and Nisha in Mumbai. Earlier, when the pictures of Sunny holding Asher in her arms surfaced online, several social media users felt that he looked a lot like Taimur. When the media questioned her about the latest viral news about her son, Sunny smiled and said that both Asher and Taimur look cute and that’s the reason people like to compare their features.

Sunny also mentioned that she doesn’t care about what people speak on social media because issues will always come and go. She was quoted saying, “Yes, there were comparisons. Asher has a golu little face and so does Taimur. Social media will do what they want to. Taimur is a very, very cute child and Asher is adorable, too.”

The actor, who debuted in the industry with Jism 2 after her appearance on reality TV show Bigg Boss, also talked about being a working mother in her latest interview. She said that there is no choice of leaving her kids behind for any reason for any mother. The actor said that it’s difficult to balance things out but she has to do it without cribbing about it because it’s her life and that’s what she has chosen for herself.

Sunny said, “It has to be done. There is no choice. If all the moms out there are reading this, they will know exactly what I am talking about. Kids have to be fed, they have to have their baths, they have to go to school. You (parents) need to give them proper attention and be there and watch them grow.”

The actor mentioned that her husband Daniel Weber helps her and behaves supportive. “You have to take care of the household, go to work and one million things have to get done every day. But, I am not complaining and I love my life. Yes, I don’t sleep much, but this is the best part of my life ever. I am good at time management and so is my husband. So, there is always someone or the other taking care of the kids. And we both are hands-on parents,” Sunny explained.