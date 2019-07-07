Actor Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is all set to hit the screens this month. The film has been helmed by Vikas Bahl who was accused of sexual harassment by an employee from the production company that he owned with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. Just as the film prepared for the release, it was announced that Bahl was exonerated from all allegations of harassment by the woman. Now, actor Mrunal Thakur, who plays the lead opposite Hrithik in the film, opens up on the same.

The team is currently promoting the film in the media and during one such promotional interaction, Mrunal was asked to comment on the development in the case and how Vikas was given a clean chit. Mrunal, who is known for her strong performances on-screen, said that she’s just glad her film is finally seeing the light of the day. She said that Super 30 is a beautiful film and it should not have been delayed further for any reason. News agency PTI quoted the actor saying, “I thought about it but I realised, ‘what’s the fault of the film?’ The story is so wonderful, I have seen everyone working hard, while we were filming, everything was ok.”

The Love Sonia actor added that Super 30 has had its share of ‘ups and down’ now and she doesn’t want anything else to come in between the audience and the film. Mrunal said, “I didn’t want the film to be affected. I’m glad that after everything, things have been cleared and the film is releasing on July 12. Every film goes through ups and downs, I’m glad the film is getting what it deserves.”

Reliance Entertainment, one of the production companies that bankroll Super 30, set up a special team to probe the matter against Vikas Bahl. Meanwhile, the director’s credit was taken away from Vikas and his name didn’t appear on the new posters of the film. However, almost a month before the film’s release, Reliance Entertainment released a statement revealing that the director’s name can be reinstated in the film as he has been ‘exonerated’ from the charges of sexual harassment.

Shibasish Sarkar, the Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, told Mumbai Mirror in a statement: “Yes, it is true that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30.”