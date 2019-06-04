Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is one of the most anticipated of the year. In the film, he plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who teaches kids in order to prove that people without any resource can be geniuses too. He trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. Earlier, he has shared few of the posters of the film and today, the makers will be releasing the trailer. Ahead of the trailer release, Hrithik has shared yet another still from the film where he can be seen standing in front of the blackboard. In the board, two kids have been drawn with their names are written Rikki and Bholu.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Kya banna chahte ho? Rikki ya Bholu? Super 30 ke vidhyalay mein shaamil hone ke liye taiyaar ho? Milte hain ek baje. #Super30Trailer out today at 1 PM @mrunalofficial2016 @nandishsandhu @theamitsadh #PankajTripathi ‪#AnandKumar @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala @reliance.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @pvrpictures @super30film @zeemusiccompan.” (sic)

Check it out here:



A few days back, he shared the poster of the film. In the poster, Hrithik can be seen with a bunch of student playing in the rain. With closed eyes and his million dollar smile, Hrithik looks contended. The students enjoy the rain with their hands up in the air. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Hrithik captioned it, “Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano. #Super30Trailer coming ‪on June 4.”.



Meanwhile, the film has been under the scrutiny of a lot of controversies. The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.