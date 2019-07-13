Sliding from the clutches of controversies, Hrithik Roshan‘s most anticipated film, Super 30, finally hit the cinema screens on Friday. The Vikas Bahl directorial had a decent start on the opening day and minted Rs 11.83 crore.

Sharing the figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Super30 has a decent Day 1… Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening… Mass pockets are ordinary/dull… Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3… Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial… Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Super 30 hit theatres on July 12 and on the occasion, co-star Mrunal Thakur penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Hrithik and called him her ‘superhero’.

Mrunal took to Twitter to share the same and wrote, “YOU ARE MY SUPERHERO !You have inspired me so so much .I feel so lucky, I got to experience the magic you have created on screen. Outstanding performance. Thank you for everything @iHrithik P.S I am your biggest fan ! #Super30 @super30film.”

Recently, a special screening of the film was organised. Among the film fraternity who attended the screening were Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez among others and it has so far got the positive reviews.

Film fraternity is praising Hrithik’s film and his performance. Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You (sic).”

Yami Gautam too took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, “‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH (sic)”.

Gauhar Khan wrote, “Watched #super30 last night , @iHrithik u are a shining star! What a performance ! Real, endearing, gut wrenching! Every character , especially the kids n #pankajTripathiJi uffffff outstanding! This movie is gonna make u wake up n go after ur dreams ! @CastingChhabra (sic)”

Super 30 revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.