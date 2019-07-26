Almost a fortnight after its release, Vikas Bahl directorial Super 30 has managed to outdo the business of blockbusters likes Bharat, Kesari and Gully Boy in the second week as the Hrithik Roshan starrer collected a total of Rs 110.68 crore on day 13. Grabbing a major chunk of market share, the movie is trending better than the biggies despite local and Hollywood movies proving tough competitors.

Sharing the climbing figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Super30 is trending better than biggies like #Bharat, #Kesari and #GullyBoy in *Week 2*… [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 110.68 cr. India biz. (sic)”

Super 30 is an autobiography based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program named Super 30. Every year, Super 30 program selects 30 talented candidates from economically impoverished sections who cannot afford IIT coaching, and train them for entrance exams. Started in Patna back in 2002, the program was co-founded by Anand Kumar and Abhayanand.

Hrithik, who plays the character of Anand, has been pretty active on social media and has been sharing dialogue promos. Recently, Hrithik shared a clip whose caption read, “Pranav: Sab badhiya toh chal raha hai. Anand: Kiska?.. Is ‘Kiska’ ki khoj ne itihaas badal diya. Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega, Raja Wahi Banega Jo Haqdaar Hoga.”

On July 12, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 released in theatres to join long-running movies such as Kabir Singh and Article 15. Vikas Bahl-directorial features actor Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik in the lead. The film has been received well both by the audience and the critics.