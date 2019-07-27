Having broken the records of Bharat, Gully Boy and Kesari‘s collection as it minted more in the second week, the Vikas Bahl directorial Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, collected a total of Rs 113.71 crore on day 14. Despite tough Hollywood competitors Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King and also facing competition from the successful run of Bollywood’s Kabir Singh that has been performing robustly well since a month, Super 30 managed to grab a major chunk of the market share.

Sharing the impressive figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Super30 shows its stamina in Week 2… Contribution from #Mumbai [₹ 35.13 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz… [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 113.71 cr. India biz. #Super30 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr Total: ₹ 113.71 cr India biz. HIT. (sic)”

Super 30 is an autobiography based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program named Super 30. Every year, Super 30 program selects 30 talented candidates from economically impoverished sections who cannot afford IIT coaching, and train them for entrance exams. Started in Patna back in 2002, the program was co-founded by Anand Kumar and Abhayanand.

Hrithik, who plays the character of Anand, has been pretty active on social media and has been sharing dialogue promos. Recently, Hrithik shared a clip whose caption read, “Pranav: Sab badhiya toh chal raha hai. Anand: Kiska?.. Is ‘Kiska’ ki khoj ne itihaas badal diya. Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega, Raja Wahi Banega Jo Haqdaar Hoga.”

On July 12, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 released in theatres to join long-running movies such as Kabir Singh and Article 15. Vikas Bahl-directorial features actor Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik in the lead. The film has been received well both by the audience and the critics.