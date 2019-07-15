Relishing a strong Saturday, actors Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur‘s movie, Super 30, moved on to roll in an “excellent weekend” as it ended up crossing half a century on the third day itself. Performing better than Hrithik’s previous movies MohenjoDaro and Kaabil, the Vikas Bahl-directorial collected Rs 50.76 crore on day three.

Sharing the stupendous figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Super30 has an excellent weekend… Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz. #Super30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status… Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically… #Super30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik’s last two films – #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil” (sic).

Super 30 revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

After the movie hit the theatres on July 12, Mrunal Thakur penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Hrithik and called him her ‘superhero’.

Mrunal took to Twitter to share the same and wrote, “YOU ARE MY SUPERHERO !You have inspired me so so much .I feel so lucky, I got to experience the magic you have created on screen. Outstanding performance. Thank you for everything @iHrithik P.S I am your biggest fan ! #Super30 @super30film.” (sic)