Actors Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 has registered a strong Saturday. The film’s second-day collection stands at Rs 18.19 crore that has taken the film to cross Rs 30 crore at the Box Office. The total collection of the Vikas Bahl-directorial is Rs 30.02 crore. The film is expected to maintain its growth since the rise in collections has been witnessed majorly in the metros where the weekend is expected to be big at the ticket window. This also means that Super 30 is likely to cross the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the Box Office in its first weekend itself.

After it opened at Rs 11.83 crore, the huge jump in its second-day collection holds importance. This also hints that even the week-days, starting from Monday, are going to register a good collection for the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Super 30 on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2… Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits… Will score big numbers on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 50 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: ₹ 30.02 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2… Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits… Will score big numbers on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 50 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: ₹ 30.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019



He also shared the breakup of the two-days collections at various major cities in the country. The film’s collections from Punjab, Delhi/ UP, Rajasthan, Bihar-circuits are as follows:

“Mumbai: 3.71 cr, 5.79 cr

Delhi/UP: 2.40 cr, 3.85 cr

Punjab: 1.02 cr, 1.70 cr

Rajasthan: 0.53 cr, 0.79 cr

CP: 0.52 cr, 0.74 cr

Mysore: 0.74 cr, 1.30 cr

Bihar: 0.38 cr, 0.49 cr” (sic)

Super 30 has received mixed reviews from the critics. However, good word-of-mouth on Twitter seems to be benefitting the film. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Super 30!