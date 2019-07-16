Actors Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 slowed its pace at the Box Office on its first Monday. The film, which is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, collected Rs 6.92 crore on Monday. The total earnings of the Vikas Bahl-directorial stand at Rs 57.68 crore. This also means that the week one is expected to bring a total around Rs 70 crore to the film.

Super 30 opened to Rs 11.83 crore. However, Saturday showed extreme jump when good word-of-mouth around the film prevailed. This was followed by Sunday that witnessed a huge number of Rs 20.74 crore taking the first-weekend total to Rs 50.76 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office figures of Super 30 on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz… Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak… Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz… Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak… Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

The film’s good performance also hit the successful run of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh at the Box Office. However, now with the release of The Lion King, it will be interesting to see if Hrithik’s film is able to continue its pace or not. The Hollywood biggie has got voice-overs by Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. In fact, King Khan has also promoted the film heavily in India.

#Super30 faces the much-hyped #Hollywood biggie #TheLionKing on Fri [19 July 2019]… Will #Super30 dominate the marketplace or will the #Hollywood biggie [with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan] lead the race? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

Super 30 has received appreciations from both the critics and the audience. It has emerged as an inspiring film telling the audience that no dream is too big and no feat unachievable.