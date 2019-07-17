Actors Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan‘s latest on-screen offering Super 30 is nearing the collection of Rs 65 crore at the Box Office. The Tuesday collection of the film was Rs 6.39 crore that took the total to Rs 64.07 crore. This means that Super 30 has now emerged as the eighth highest-grossing film starring Hrithik after Dhoom 2 and Krrish. The place was earlier held by Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Hrithik. The film had collected Rs 62.80 in its lifetime and Super 30 crossed this benchmark to appear as the eighth biggest-grosser of the actor’s career.

The Vikas Bahl-directorial has shown a decent trend in the weekdays. While its first Monday brought in Rs 6.92 crore, the Tuesday at Rs 6.39 crore wasn’t too far either. The film is expected to reach the benchmark of Rs 100 crore within its second week at the Box Office. Meanwhile, here’s the list of the top films of Hrithik’s career. Topping the list is superhero film Krrish followed by Bang Bang, Agneepath and Kaabil. The list was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter:

“Krrish 3 – Rs 240.50 crore

Bang Bang – Rs 181.03 crore

Agneepath – Rs 123.05 crore

Kaabil – Rs 103.84 crore

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – Rs 90 crores

Dhoom 2 – Rs 82.30 crore

Krrish – Rs 72.50 crore

Super 30 – Rs 64.07 crore*

Jodhaa Akbar – Rs 62.80 crore

Mohenjo Daro – Rs 58 crore” (sic)

He also shared the latest Box Office figures of the film on Twitter and wrote, “#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]… Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Super 30 has received mixed reviews from the critics while there’s good word-of-mouth on social media about the film that also resulted in an increase in the collection on Saturday. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar who trained 30 local students to crack IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.